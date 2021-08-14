WWE SummerSlam Receives Custom Twitter Emojis for John Cena & Roman Reigns

– Per WWE.com, Twitter has unveiled a set of custom Roman Reigns and John Cena emojis to use on the social media network for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Fans can use the emojis by choosing if they want to be #TeamRoman or #TeamCena. You can check out the details below.

Twitter unveils custom Roman Reigns and John Cena emojis for SummerSlam

Are you #TeamRoman or #TeamCena?

The WWE Universe can now draw their battle lines on Twitter with custom emojis ahead of Roman Reigns and John Cena’s epic Universal Title showdown at SummerSlam. Fans can automatically generate the emojis on Twitter by using the hashtags.

So pick your side and get set for SummerSlam – the summer vacation destination – on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.