wrestling / News
WWE SummerSlam Receives Custom Twitter Emojis for John Cena & Roman Reigns
– Per WWE.com, Twitter has unveiled a set of custom Roman Reigns and John Cena emojis to use on the social media network for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Fans can use the emojis by choosing if they want to be #TeamRoman or #TeamCena. You can check out the details below.
Twitter unveils custom Roman Reigns and John Cena emojis for SummerSlam
Are you #TeamRoman or #TeamCena?
The WWE Universe can now draw their battle lines on Twitter with custom emojis ahead of Roman Reigns and John Cena’s epic Universal Title showdown at SummerSlam. Fans can automatically generate the emojis on Twitter by using the hashtags.
Your official #SummerSlam main event emoji are here.
Which side are you on?#TeamRoman #TeamCena pic.twitter.com/Im9PZ73jOs
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2021
So pick your side and get set for SummerSlam – the summer vacation destination – on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Disagreement With Taz May Have Cost Him TNA Job
- CM Punk On the Current State Of Pro Wrestling, What It Was Like Returning To the Ring For Heels Role
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price