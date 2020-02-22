The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Super Showdown Preview, Breaking Down The Birth, Lack of Growth, & Issues With NXT UK

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 93. On the show, Ian Hamilton joins Larry Csonka for a long-form discussion on NXT UK, Mark Radulich helps preview WWE Super Showdown, & Steve Cook joins for a retro TNA Lockdown 2009 review. The show is approximately 181-minutes long.

* Intro

* NXT UK: The Birth, Lack of Growth, & Issues With The Brand: 3:10

* WWE Super Showdown Preview: 1:26:06

* Retro TNA Lockdown 2009 Review: 2:19:10

