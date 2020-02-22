wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Super Showdown Preview, Breaking Down The Birth, Lack of Growth, & Issues With NXT UK

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Super ShowDown Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 93. On the show, Ian Hamilton joins Larry Csonka for a long-form discussion on NXT UK, Mark Radulich helps preview WWE Super Showdown, & Steve Cook joins for a retro TNA Lockdown 2009 review. The show is approximately 181-minutes long.

* Intro
* NXT UK: The Birth, Lack of Growth, & Issues With The Brand: 3:10
* WWE Super Showdown Preview: 1:26:06
* Retro TNA Lockdown 2009 Review: 2:19:10

