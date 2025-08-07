wrestling / News

WWE Superstars Reportedly Had ‘Mixed Reactions’ To Brock Lesnar’s Return

August 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a two-year absence at last night’s Summerslam, attacking John Cena after the main event. This has led to mixed reactions among fans and it seems that’s the case backstage in WWE as well. Fightful Select reports that there have been ‘very mixed emotions’ regarding the Beast Incarnate’s return. Not everyone is sweeping the allegations against the rug, however, it doesn’t appear as though anyone is planning to walk out of the company or anything extreme like that.

Apparently WWE told no one about Brock’s return, not even John Cena’s cameraman, Stu. It was noted that WWE “doesnt’ care” how talent feels about it.

