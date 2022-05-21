UPDATED: WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.

The two are still listed on the WWE.com roster and are currently still listed as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, though the latter will obviously change.

ORIGINAL: WWE has indefinitely suspended Sasha Banks & Naomi after they walked out of this past Monday’s Raw. Michael Cole noted on Smackdown that the duo have been suspended after they walked out of the show, saying the two “let us all down.” Cole also announced that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which WWE had said the two put on WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ desk before walking out, were now vacant with new champions to be determined via a tournament.

Neither Banks nor Naomi were at tonight’s show, per PWInsider.