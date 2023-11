A recent Wrestlenomics report has revealed sales numbers for some of WWE’s recent PLEs. Referencing Pollstar data for the events in question, the report stated that the gate for WWE Payback in Pittsburg, PA totaled $1,161,555 with 11,680 tickets sold.

Additionally, NXT No Mercy reportedly sold 4,308 tickets for the Bakersfield, CA show with a total gate of $262,262.