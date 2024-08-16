WWE, TNA, Roman Reigns & More React To Afa Anoa’i’s Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i passed away on Friday and WWE, TNA, and more have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary wrestling star. As reported, Afa passed away today at the age of 81.

You can see a number of social media posts below from Roman Reigns, Triple H, Adam Pearce, and more.WWE also issued a full statement that reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Afa Anoa’i Sr. — a WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the iconic Wild Samoans tag team — has passed away. Anoa’i was best known for teaming alongside his brother Sika Anoa’i as the legendary tag team The Wild Samoans. The siblings began teaming up in the 1970s, collecting accolades and championships in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling promotion and the National Wrestling Alliance before debuting in WWE in 1979. The brothers dominated WWE in the 1980s, capturing the World Tag Team Championship three times and becoming known as one of the most feared teams in WWE history. Afa returned to WWE in 1992 as the manager for The Headshrinkers, a team comprised of his son Samu and nephew Fatu, aka Rikishi, before retiring from WWE in 1995. Afa and Sika later opened The Wild Samoan Training Facility, where the legendary duo would train future generations of WWE Superstars, including Batista. In 2007, The Wild Samoans were bestowed with the highest honor in sports-entertainment when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, where they will be forever enshrined as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans.

— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2024

TNA is saddened to learn of the passing of Afa Anoa’i Sr., one-half of the legendary Wild Samoans tag team. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Anoa’i family, his friends and fans during this time. pic.twitter.com/6mww2L7dcw — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 16, 2024

Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were… — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 16, 2024

Afa was devoted to his family, dominant in the ring, and dedicated to building future generations of @WWE Superstars. My thoughts are with the entire Anoa’i family as we remember the legendary Afa. https://t.co/S3bIsGbuNG — Triple H (@TripleH) August 16, 2024

Godspeed, Afa. Your contributions are unquestioned and legacy will live forever. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all he touched. Rest well, sir. 🙏 https://t.co/89vSuDDgID — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 16, 2024

So sorry to hear about the passing of Wild Samoan AFA (Afa Anoa’i).

Profound condolences 💐 to his entire family ❤️ and may his memory always be for a blessing to all who knew and loved him. — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) August 16, 2024