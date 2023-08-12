wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus Set For Live Events Next Week, MLB Teams Hosting WWE Nights
– Trish Stratus is set to appear at WWE live events next week. PWInsider reports that the Hall of Famer, who will face Becky Lynch on next week’s Raw as part of their feud, will be at WWE’s live events in Laval, Quebec and Ottawa, Ontario next week.
– The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are set to hold WWE Nights. Major League Baseball announced the Cardinals’ WWE Night for August 17th, as well as the Chicago Cubs’ WWE Night for August 28th.
The Cubs’ announcement reads:
Please note: The WWE bobblehead is available ONLY with the purchase of a special Theme Ticket. All Theme Ticket purchases will come with a game ticket that indicates the item and/or size of Theme item included. Theme Tickets no longer feature a separate voucher. The ticket should be redeemed at the pre-game distribution for the Theme item. Only fans that present their Theme Ticket at the distribution will be eligible to receive the item. You may pick up your item at the Budweiser Terrace Theme Tickets kiosk, across from Section 431, from 4:45 to 7:00 p.m.
And the Cardinals’ announcement reads:
Whatcha gonna do, when Clark-a-Mania runs wild on you?
On Monday, August 28, we are stepping into the ring with the WWE to celebrate all things sports-entertainment as the Cubs go one on one with the Brewers at Wrigley Field. Don’t miss one of the most electrifying rivalries in all of sports and the opportunity to meet a WWE Superstar who will be on-site to throw out the first pitch! Join us in Gallagher Way pre-game for all sorts of WWE themed activations while the Cubs prepare to lay the Smackdown. Most importantly, we have a WWE Special Ticket Offer – which includes a ticket to the Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley field and a special-edition Clark Hogan bobblehead, brother. Come out and celebrate with us!
To purchase tickets for a group of 15 or more, please call 773-404-4195 or email cubsgr[email protected] to work directly with a Cubs representative.
