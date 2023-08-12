WWE News: Trish Stratus Set For Live Events Next Week, MLB Teams Hosting WWE Nights

– Trish Stratus is set to appear at WWE live events next week. PWInsider reports that the Hall of Famer, who will face Becky Lynch on next week’s Raw as part of their feud, will be at WWE’s live events in Laval, Quebec and Ottawa, Ontario next week.

– The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are set to hold WWE Nights. Major League Baseball announced the Cardinals’ WWE Night for August 17th, as well as the Chicago Cubs’ WWE Night for August 28th.

The Cubs’ announcement reads:

