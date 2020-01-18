WWE Trying Out New Tag Team At NXT Events

– PWInsider reports that WWE is trying out a new tag team at NXT live events this weekend. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis, who haven’t done much since 205 Live was folded into the NXT brand, have been working together. They teamed up last night in Melbourne, Florida and defeated Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed. This was Kanellis’ first match for WWE since he asked for his release back in October. The release, obviously, wasn’t granted.