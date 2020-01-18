wrestling / News
WWE Trying Out New Tag Team At NXT Events
January 18, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE is trying out a new tag team at NXT live events this weekend. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis, who haven’t done much since 205 Live was folded into the NXT brand, have been working together. They teamed up last night in Melbourne, Florida and defeated Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed. This was Kanellis’ first match for WWE since he asked for his release back in October. The release, obviously, wasn’t granted.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time