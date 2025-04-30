WWE News: The Undertaker Appears With LFG Stars On NXT, Stacks Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo Trade Verbal Shots

– The Undertaker made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT with three of his WWE LFG guys. Tuesday’s show saw the Dead Man show up during a backstage interview with Oba Femi. Taker told Femi that this was the champion’s yard, but that he had guys from LFG coming. Shiloh Hill, Anthony Luke, and Jasper Troy then walked up next to Femi, who said he looks forward to the challenge.

– Tonight’s show also saw Tony D’Angelo come down to the ring to address his issues with Stacks Lorenzo after Stacks betrayed him at Stand & Deliver. D’Angelo cut a promo about his history with Stacks and how he was giving his underboss the benefit of the doubt in the weeks leading up to Stand & Deliver but that he had to step up when Stacks’ Stacks’ impulsivity threatened the Family. He said that Stacks was going to pay for his sins and that the Family was in disarray with Luca Crusifino missing and Adriana Rizzo in hiding.

Stacks then appeared on the Tron as security came out to the ring. Stacks said he was sick of taking D’Angelo’s orders and that the Don was getting soft. He claimed that Tony doesn’t know who to trust before the security team attacked D’Angelo. D’Angelo fought them off and said that if Stacks wants to be the Don, he’ll have to come down and take it himself.