wrestling / News
Note on How Much New WWE-USA Network Deal Is Worth
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE Smackdown will move to the USA Network in October 2024 as part of a new five-year deal with NBCUniversal and WWE. This will also include four primetime quarterly specials on NBC. The Wall Street Journal reports that the deal, which runs through October 2029, is believed to be worth $1.4 billion. This is a 40% increase from their deal with FOX, which is $1 billion. That deal was announced back in 2019.
