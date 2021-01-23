WWE News: Virtual Meet & Greets Set For Royal Rumble, Latest What’s NeXT Online

WWE has announced some new virtual meet & greets for the Royal Rumble. The company announced the following on Friday:

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets to take place around Royal Rumble

TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE MONDAY JAN. 25 AT 12 P.M. NOON

The next WWE Virtual Meet & Greet is here and will take place as part of Royal Rumble Week!

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!

The following Superstars will be a part of this WWE Meet & Greet:

The Street Profits

Friday, Jan. 29 at 11a.m. ET

Big E

Friday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Alexa Bliss

Monday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. ET

Charlotte Flair

Monday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET