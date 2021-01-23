wrestling / News
WWE News: Virtual Meet & Greets Set For Royal Rumble, Latest What’s NeXT Online
WWE has announced some new virtual meet & greets for the Royal Rumble. The company announced the following on Friday:
WWE Virtual Meet & Greets to take place around Royal Rumble
TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE MONDAY JAN. 25 AT 12 P.M. NOON
The next WWE Virtual Meet & Greet is here and will take place as part of Royal Rumble Week!
WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.
All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!
Tickets for this event will be available this Monday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. noon
The following Superstars will be a part of this WWE Meet & Greet:
The Street Profits
Friday, Jan. 29 at 11a.m. ET
Big E
Friday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Alexa Bliss
Monday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. ET
Charlotte Flair
Monday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET
– The latest episode of What’s NeXT is online, with Alicia Taylor and Mitchell McKenzie recapping this week’s episode of NXT:
