Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Los Angeles, California. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Wade Barrett, and Kevin Patrick. The run down the entire card for Night 2 before heading to a video package for Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. Up next is a WrestleMania by the Numbers video package followed by a replay of John Cena’s entrance last night. We head to a video package for Edge vs. Finn Balor followed by a replay of Logan Paul’s entrance last night.

Next up is a full recap of Night 1 followed by a replay of Seth Rollins’ entrance last night. We head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos followed by a video package for Friday night’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Kickoff Show panelists run down the entire card for Night 2 one more time before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.



Brock Lesnar vs. Omos w/ MVP



Lesnar charges at Omos to start, but Omos easily tosses Lesnar across the ring. Lesnar goes for a German, but Omos head butts Lesnar to the mat. Omos slams Lesnar and then double ax handles him down to the mat. Omos slams Lesnar for a second time and then lands a stiff forearm shot to the lower back. Omos lifts Lesnar into a bear hug and then slams him into the corner. Omos slams Lesnar for a third time and goes back to the bear hug. Omos choke slams Lesnar and gets a two count. Omos charges at Lesnar in the corner, but Lesnar side steps him. German suplex! Second German! Third German! Lesnar lifts Omos for the F5, but his back gives out. Lesnar goes for the F5 a second time and successfully hits it for the three count.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Omos with the F5.

Match Length: 4:56

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville



Morgan and Deville start the match, and Morgan levels Deville with a modified Code Breaker. Natalya gets the tag but eats a head scissors takedown from Morgan. Rodriguez gets the tag and goes for a powerbomb, but Natalya counters into a hurricanrana. Green gets the tag and misses a missile drop kick to Rodriguez. Shotzi gets the tag and drops Green for a one count. Baszler dumps Shotzi to the outside but eats a triple team powerbomb from Morgan, Rodriguez, and Natalya. Green and Deville clean house but get taken out by Shotzi. Green heads up top and dives onto several of her competitors on the outside. Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan over the top rope and onto all of their competitors. Looks like Rodriguez and Shotzi are the legal women, but Deville makes the blind tag. Deville takes out Rodriguez’ leg, but Natalya and Shotzi catch Deville with a Hart Attack. Natalya slams Green onto Deville and then locks them both up in a double Sharpshooter. Morgan heads up top and connects with a diving knee to break up the Sharpshooter. Morgan makes the tag, but Shotzi catches her with a Tiger Suplex. Morgan fights back with a Code Breaker and follows up with Oblivion. Rousey makes the blind tag and locks in the arm bar on Shotzi, and Shotzi has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Rhonda Rousey defeats Shotzi with the arm bar.

Match Length: 8:22

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾



Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (Champion) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre



Gunther tells McIntyre and Sheamus to get the action started, but he eats a kick from McIntyre in return. Sheamus works over McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre fights back and levels Sheamus with a clothesline. Sheamus fights back with an Irish Curse backbreaker, but Gunther reasserts himself with chops to Sheamus and McIntyre. Gunther chops Sheamus down to the mat and then slams McIntyre’s shoulder into the ring post. Gunther kicks Sheamus in the jaw and then repeatedly chops his chest. Sheamus tries to fight back, but Gunther catches him with a back breaker. Gunther locks in a Boston Crab on Sheamus, but McIntyre breaks the hold. Gunther and McIntyre trade a vicious series of chops, and then Sheamus and McIntyre team up for Ten Beats of the Bodhrán on Gunther, and then Sheamus goes solo for Ten Beats of the Bodhrán on McIntyre. Gunther charges back into the ring and catches Sheamus with a German suplex for a two count. Gunther levels Sheamus with a brutal clothesline but eats a neck breaker from McIntyre. McIntyre launches Sheamus into Gunther in the corner and then hits Gunther with Future Shock. Gunther drop kicks McIntyre to the corner and follows up with a powerbomb, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Gunther heads up top, but Sheamus heads up top with him and hits White Noise from the second rope. Sheamus hits the Celtic Cross, but Gunther just manages to kick out at two. Sheamus locks in the Cloverleaf on Gunther, but McIntyre locks in a sleeper on Sheamus to break the Cloverleaf. Sheamus levels McIntyre with a knee to the jaw and then lands a Brogue Kick to Gunther. Sheamus makes the cover, but McIntyre pulls him out of the ring. Sheamus and McIntyre brawl on the outside, and Sheamus rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre hits the ropes and dives onto Sheamus on the outside. McIntyre rolls Sheamus back into the ring but eats a Brogue Kick. Sheamus makes the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Sheamus and McIntyre brawl in the middle of the ring with the crowd firmly behind Gunther. Sheamus catches McIntyre with another Brogue Kick and makes the cover, but Gunther dives off the top to break up the pin. Gunther powerbombs Sheamus onto McIntyre and then powerbombs McIntyre for the three count.

Match Result: Gunther defeats Drew McIntyre with a powerbomb.

Match Length: 16:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Asuka



Belair takes the fight to Asuka to start and beats her to the corner. Belair catches Asuka with a suplex, but Asuka fights back with a volley of kicks. Asuka and Belair head up top, but Asuka drops under Belair and dumps Belair to the mat. The action spills out of the ring, and Belair powerbombs Asuka on the outside. Belair rolls Asuka back into the ring, but Asuka posts Belair in the corner. Asuka catches Belair in an ankle lock, but Belair counters into a back suplex. Asuka goes to work with kicks to the chest before brawling with Belair on the apron. Asuka kicks Belair back-first into the ring post and tries to suplex her over the top rope, but Belair blocks and shoves Asuka face-first into the ring post. Belair heads up to the second rope and suplexes Asuka from the apron over the top rope. Belair catches Asuka with a rollup for a two count, but then Asuka backslides Belair for a two count of her own. Asuka goes for the Asuka lock, but Belair blocks. Belair hits a Blockbuster followed by a handspring moonsault for a two count. Asuka fights back with a back elbow shot and a knee to the jaw, but Belair levels Asuka with a shoulder block. Belair heads up top, but Asuka follows her to the top. Asuka sets up for a superplex, but Belair tries to counter into a super KOD, but Asuka uses Belair’s braid to pull her back to the mat. Asuka hits a Code Breaker, but Blair Glam Slams Asuka face-first into the top turnbuckle. Belair goes for the KOD, but Asuka grabs the top rope to block. Asuka sprays the blue mist, but Belair ducks. Belair goes for the KOD, but Asuka counters and locks in an arm bar. Belair rolls and lifts Asuka for the KOD and the three count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Asuka with the KOD.

Match Length: 15:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ****

The Miz and Snoop Dogg come to the ring to announce tonight’s attendance, but the Miz is upset that Snoop booked him to face Pat McAfee last night. Snoop doesn’t take too kindly to Miz’ indignance and introduces… Shane McMahon! Snoop books Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, but before the match even begins, it looks like Shane legitimately injured his knee or ankle. The medical staff attends to Shane, so Snoop drops Miz with a single punch. Snoop hits the Rock Bottom and covers Miz, and a referee makes the three count. I’m guessing we were supposed to get Shane vs. The Miz and Snoop had to improvise when Shane got injured, but honestly, I’m not really sure what just happened.



Hell in a Cell Match

Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor



Balor shoves Edge to start, and then both Balor and Edge head to the outside to get weapons. Balor grabs a kendo stick while Edge grabs a chair. Balor strikes first and works over Edge with the kendo stick. Balor grinds Edge’s face into the cell and then stomps on him. Balor rolls Edge back into the ring, but Edge knocks Balor off the apron and into the cell. Edge grabs the kendo stick and beats Balor around the ring. Edge uses two kendo sticks to trap Balor in the corner and lands a drop kick off the apron. Edge grabs a table from under the ring and props it up against the cell. Edge frees Balor from the kendo sticks, but Balor whips Edge into the ring steps. Balor chops Edge against the cell and rolls Edge back into the ring, but Edge catches Balor with the Edgecution. Balor fights back and whips Edge through the table propped up against the cell. Balor launches two chairs into Edge’s face, but Edge fights back and rolls Balor back into the ring. Edge hits the Unprettier and grabs a ladder from under the ring. Edge throws the ladder into Balor’s face and then props it up in the corner. Medical personnel are called into the cell due to Balor being busted open by the ladder. Edge grabs a toolbox, more kendo sticks, and another ladder from under the ring while the medical staff continue to tend to Balor. Edge is doing a great job burning time while Balor is being treated. Balor returns to action and side steps a spear from Edge, causing Edge to crash into the ladder in the corner. Balor hits a Sling Blade, heads up top, and hits the Coup de Grâce for a two count. Balor climbs a ladder, but Edge catches him with a kendo stick shot. Edge climbs the other side of the ladder and hits the Edgecution off the ladder for a long two count. Edge slides a table into the ring and sets it up. Balor catches Edge with a volley of kendo stick shots and puts him on the table. Balor climbs the side of the cage and launches himself toward Edge for a Coup de Grâce through the table, but Edge rolls off the table, and Balor crashes through the table. Edge spears Balor, but Balor kicks out at two. Edge goes back to the kendo stick shots followed by chair shots to the back. Edge places Balor’s head on a chair and grabs a second chair. Edge hits the ConChairTo and makes the cover for the three count.

Match Result: Edge defeats Finn Balor with the ConChairTo.

Match Length: 18:11

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman vs. Cody Rhodes



Reigns and Rhodes stare at each other before Cody grabs a standing side head lock. Reigns make it to the ropes to break the hold, but Rhodes goes right back to the side head lock and drags Reigns down to the mat. Reigns head to the outside and gets a pep talk from Heyman. Reigns heads back into the ring and lands a back elbow shot. Reigns works over Rhodes in the corner and goes for a big boot, but Rhodes side steps Reigns and responds with a standing drop kick. Rhodes goes for the Disaster Kick, but Reigns catches Rhodes in mid-air and counters into a powerbomb. Reigns delivers a snap suplex and gets a one count. Rhodes sends Reigns to the outside and goes for a kick from the apron, but Reigns catches Rhodes’ leg and dumps him face-first onto the apron. Reigns slams Rhodes on the ramp, but Rhodes fights back and slams Reigns on the ramp. Rhodes beats Reigns around ringside and slams Reigns’ face into the ring apron. Rhodes rolls Reigns back into the ring, but Sikoa cheap shots Rhodes with a steel chair to the ribs while the referee was checking on Reigns. Reigns slides out of the ring to hit a Drive By and the rolls Rhodes back into the ring for a two count. Reigns distracts the referee while Sikoa grabs Rhodes’ leg from the outside, and Reigns follows up with a vicious lariat. Reigns dumps Rhodes to the outside and puts him on the announce table. Reigns goes for a powerbomb through the announce table, but Rhodes counters into a back body drop through the other announce table. Rhodes rolls Reigns back into the ring and hits a scoop slam. Rhodes hits the Cody Cutter but only gets a two count. Reigns rolls to the outside, but Rhodes catches him with a suicide dive. Rhodes rolls Reigns back into the ring, but Sikoa cheap shots Rhodes with his own weight belt as the referee checks on Reigns. The referee heard the weight belt shot, so he ejects Sikoa from ringside. Reigns grabs the weight belt but eats a super kicks from Rhodes. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes but only gets a two count. Reigns fights back with a uranage, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Rhodes counters into the Pedigree for a long two count. Rhodes goes for the Disaster Kick, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch for a two count of his own. Reigns goes for a spear, but Rhodes counters into a Sunset Flip for a two count. Rhodes locks in the Figure Four, but Reigns rolls to reverse the pressure, but Rhodes makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Rhodes snaps Reigns’ neck off the top rope, but Reigns answers with a spear for yet another two count. Reigns goes to work with the ground and pound offense and then locks in a guillotine. Rhodes fades but fight back to his feet, so Reigns grapevines the body and drags Rhodes down to the mat. Rhodes breaks the guillotine and goes to work with ground and pound offense of his own. Rhodes inadvertently takes out the referee, and that gives the Usos the chance they need to charge into the ring and hit Rhodes with 1D. The Usos pull Reigns over Rhodes, but here come Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn! Owens and Zayn dump the Usos out of the ring. Owens hits Reigns with a Stunner, and Zayn follows up with a Helluva Kick. Owens and Zayn chase the Usos in to the crowd as Rhodes covers Reigns. The referee comes back to life and start the count, but Reigns kicks out at two. Rhodes and Reigns slug it out in the middle of the ring with the crowd firmly behind Rhodes. Rhodes side steps a Superman Punch and hits the Bionic Elbow. Rhodes hits two Cross Rhodes, but Heyman distracts the referee, and that gives Solo Sikoa the chance to charge back to the ring and cheap shot Rhodes. Reigns hits the spear and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes with the spear.

Match Length: 34:31

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾