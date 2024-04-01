wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On WrestleMania 40 PPV Price, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

April 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania XL 40 Image Credit: WWE

– A new report has details on the traditional PPV price for WrestleMania 40. PWInsider reports that the two-night event will run $29.99 per night via traditional PPV methods.

The show will also of course be available live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network overseas.

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting a portrait of Terry Funk:

