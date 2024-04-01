wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On WrestleMania 40 PPV Price, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
– A new report has details on the traditional PPV price for WrestleMania 40. PWInsider reports that the two-night event will run $29.99 per night via traditional PPV methods.
The show will also of course be available live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network overseas.
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting a portrait of Terry Funk:
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It
- Ted DiBiase Details WWE Royal Rumble Payoffs, Never Had Problems With Nasty Boyz
- Shayna Baszler Wants to ‘Finish the Story’ With Rhea Ripley’s Stinkface
- Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos