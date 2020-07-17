WWE News: Young Rock Promo Airs During 30 Rock Reunion, Miz & Rock Appear on Special

– NBC aired their 30 Rock reunion special on Thursday, during which the first promo for the Young Rock sitcom aired. PWInsider reports that the promo featured The Rock talking about the premise, which will look at his early years including trying to become country singer at 15. No footage from the comedy was seen and the promo has yet to be released online.

– The special, which was basically a promotional tool to hype the Peacock streaming service, saw Miz and Rock both appear in the storyline. NBC showed several different bits that showed off their properties as part of the storyline, and there was an ad promoting Raw on USA Network.