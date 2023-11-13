wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Prank Calls Dominik Mysterio, Clips From Wipeout Season Premiere
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
– Zelna Vega prank called Dominik Mysterio on her Twitch channel during a recent stream. The LWO member called Mysterio and changed up her voice to sound like a kid ordering phone on her mother’s behalf, as you can see below:
Zelina Vega prank calls Dominik Mysterio 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mK4WEvHOKz
— Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) November 13, 2023
– TBS released a couple of clips from last week’s season premiere of Wipeout, which is co-hosted by John Cena:
