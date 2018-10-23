WWE’s Decision on Crown Jewel to Reportedly be Made By Tomorrow

– There has been a lot of negative media in regard to WWE running the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to The Wrap, a decision from WWE could come down as soon as tomorrow regarding the location of the scheduled event. Based o the report, it appears WWE might looking at other options. Here are the latest details from The Wrap:

“As of Monday, WWE was waiting for Turkey to announce details from its investigation into the killing of the Washington Post columnist before it makes a final call about whether to hold the event in Saudi Arabia, the insider said. The report is expected on Tuesday. Due to time zone differences, WWE will likely not have a decision before Tuesday night’s “SmackDown” episode. But the brass are expected to make a call on Wednesday. WWE could stay the course, despite inevitable criticism, or scramble to move the event to a new location. A third option, of course, is to cancel or postpone Crown Jewel.”