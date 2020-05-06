WWE’s FOX Sports 1 Specials Largely Steady in Ratings, Backstage Not in Top 150 Again

WWE’s programming block on FOX Sports 1 was mostly even in ratings on Tuesday night, with WWE Backstage failing to make the top 150 again. WWE aired four hour-long specials before Backstage as usual, with three out of the four timeslots holding even with last week’s block of Best WrestleMania match specials.

7 PM’s episode, Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches, drew a 0.03 demo rating and 157,000 viewers which was even with and up 27% from last week’s John Cena special in the same timeslot. Edge’s Best WM matches at 8 PM had a 0.05 and 213,000 viewers, holding with and down 3% from last week’s Triple H WM special at 8 PM.

Brock Lesnar Most Dominant Matches came in at 9 PM with a 0.06 and 255,000, the only one to lose demo ratings compared to last week. Undertaker’s best WM Matches had a 0.08 and 270,000 viewers in the same timeslot last week. Finally, Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches had a 0.04 and 198,000 overnight viewers, even with and down 9% from Shawn Michaels’s Best WrestleMania Matches last week at 10 PM ET.

WWE Backstage failed to make the top 150 per Showbuzz Daily, marking the third straight week it has failed to do so.