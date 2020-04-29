Ratings For WWE’s ‘Best Of’ Shows on FOX Sports 1, Backstage Misses Top 150

WWE’s programming block on FOX Sports 1 all charted among cable originals on Tuesday, with the exception of WWE Backstage. Tuesday saw a “Best of WWE” collection featuring the best WrestleMania matches from John Cena, Triple H, The Undetaker, and Shawn Michaels from 7 PM to 11 PM ET, all of which ranked in the top 150 cable originals.

The John Cena episode at 7 PM brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 124,000 viewers, followed by Triple H’s best WM matches at 8 PM with a 0.05 demo rating and 220,000 viewers. Ratings peaked for The Undertaker’s episode at 9 PM with a 0.08 and 270,000 viewers, while the Shawn Michaels episode at 10 PM scored a 0.05 demo rating and an audience of 217,000 viewers. The shows ranked at #147 (Cena), #112 (Triple H), #94 (Undertaker), and #113 (Michaels). History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island lead the way with a 0.65 demo rating and 3.411 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

WWE Backstage, meanwhile, failed to hit the top 150 for the second week in a row. The demo rating for last week’s episode isn’t known as a result, but that show drew an audience of 116,000 viewers.