wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Viewership Drops, FS1 Programming Sees Charlotte Special Draw Highest Viewership
April 24, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE Backstage last night drew 116,000 viewers, down from last week’s 161,000. The show featured Nia Jax, Beth Phoenix, and Paige.
PWInsider reports the following viewership numbers for WWE’s block on FS1 on 4/21.
* Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable WrestleMania Matches – 119,000 viewers
* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey – 214,000 viewers
* Charlotte Flair’s Most Memorable WrestleMania Matches – 299,000 viewers
* WWE 24: Becky Lynch – 179,000 viewers
The Charlotte Flair Special viewership total is the second highest for WWE’s FS1 programming, behind the Ruthless Aggression: Evolution Special which drew 302,000 viewers on 4/14.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Decision To Change TV Taping Schedule
- Mike Bennett On Not Being a Fan of Empty Arena Shows, How They Change How Matches Are Put Together, Says It’s a ‘Weird Dynamic’
- Britt Baker Addresses Accusations That She Stole Role Model Gimmick From Bayley
- Jim Ross Discusses If John Cena Used His Backstage Influence To Help Nikki Bella & Bury Alex Riley