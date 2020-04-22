WWE Backstage Misses Cable Top 150 Ratings, Rousey and Charlotte Flair Specials Chart

WWE Backstage missed out on the top 150 cable ratings for the night, though two of the four WWE specials did make their marks. The WWE Backstage episode was nowhere on the top 150 per Showbuzz Daily, which means that it scored below a 0.03 demo in the 18 – 49 rating. Last week’s episode, which featured CM Punk’s return and an appearance by Edge, had a 0.05 demo rating.

Two of the four WWE specials that aired in the hours before WWE Backstage did manage to chart in the WWE 24 episode on Ronda Rousey at 8:00 and the Best of Charlotte Flair special at 9:00. The Rousey episode had a 0.05 demo rating with 214,000 viewers to come in at #127, while Flair’s special did a 0.05 with 299,000 viewers to rank at #122. Becky Lynch’s Best Of special and WWE 24 episode at 7:00 and 10:00, respectively, did not chart.