WWE Backstage Rating Hits Highest Point Since February, Ruthless Aggression Does Well

The rating for this week’s WWE Backstage tied the seven-week high, while FOX Sports 1’s airings of Ruthless Aggression scored nicely. WWE Backstage drew a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 161,000 viewers, up a tick and 15% respectively from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 140,000 viewers.

The rating was the best for the show since the February 18th episode also drew a 0.05. Meanwhile, the audience was the highest since the February 11th episode had 169,000.

Meanwhile, the airings of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries scored big numbers for FOX Sports 1, topping the numbers for last week’s WWE 24 specials on WrestleMania. The 8:00 airing of episaode one had a 0.07 demo rating with 226,000 viewers, while the 9 PM airing had a 0.10 with 302,000 and episode three at 10 PM had a 0.07 and 224,000. That makes it up almost across the board from last week’s WWE 24 numbers at 8 PM (0.05/183,000), 9 PM (0.07/232,000) and 10 PM (0.07/232,000).

WWE Backstage ranked #124 among cable originals while the Ruthless Aggression episodes came in at #105, 79, and 103 respectively for the 8 PM, 9 PM, and 10 PM episodes.