WWN Streaming Mercury Rising 2016 Online
WWN is streaming their 2016 Mercury Rising show online, featuring a six-man main event of Johnny Gargano, Kota Ibushi & TJP vs. Marty Scurll, Tommy End & Will Ospreay. You can see the livestream below for the show, which took place from Dallas, Texas and had the following card:
* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Fed Yehi vs. Drew Gulak (w/Matt Riddle, TJP & Tracy Williams)
* Tracy Williams vs. Matt Riddle
* Anything Goes Match: Anthony Nese vs. Ethan Page
* Shine Championship Match: Taylor Made (c) (w/Andrea & SoCal Val) vs. Nicole Matthews
* FIP World Heavyweight Championship Four Way Match: Caleb Konley (w/Andrea & SoCal Val) vs. Gary Jay vs. Jason Cade vs. Maxwell Chicago
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Sami Callihan
* Johnny Gargano, Kota Ibushi & TJP vs. Marty Scurll, Tommy End & Will Ospreay
