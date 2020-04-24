WWN Streaming Mercury Rising 2016 Online

WWN is streaming their 2016 Mercury Rising show online, featuring a six-man main event of Johnny Gargano, Kota Ibushi & TJP vs. Marty Scurll, Tommy End & Will Ospreay. You can see the livestream below for the show, which took place from Dallas, Texas and had the following card:

* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Fed Yehi vs. Drew Gulak (w/Matt Riddle, TJP & Tracy Williams)

* Tracy Williams vs. Matt Riddle

* Anything Goes Match: Anthony Nese vs. Ethan Page

* Shine Championship Match: Taylor Made (c) (w/Andrea & SoCal Val) vs. Nicole Matthews

* FIP World Heavyweight Championship Four Way Match: Caleb Konley (w/Andrea & SoCal Val) vs. Gary Jay vs. Jason Cade vs. Maxwell Chicago

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Sami Callihan

* Johnny Gargano, Kota Ibushi & TJP vs. Marty Scurll, Tommy End & Will Ospreay