Wyatt Sicks Appear On WWE Smackdown, Lay Out Tag Team Division

The Wyatt Sicks showed up on WWE Smackdown this week and took out the top four tag teams again. Friday’s show saw the Street Profits, the Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and Fraxiom appear in an in-ring segment where the Profits were confronted by their potential challengers for the Tag Team Championships.

The segment went sideways for the teams when the lights went out and the Wyatt Sicks appeared in the ring, taking out all four teams with Nikki Cross taking out Candice LeRae. Later in the show, Uncle Howdy appeared in a vignette where he said the Sicks wouldn’t stop until they received what they were owed.