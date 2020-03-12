XFL Suspends Remainder Of Season, Will Be Back For 2021

The XFL’s inaugural season is being cut short due to the novel coronavirus, but it promises to be back next season. The league issued a statement on Thursday joining in several currently-operating sports leagues like the NBA and NHL in suspending the remainder of the season:

Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.

The league launched last month and got off to a good ratings start, though those numbers had been slipping week to week. Attendance has largely been good and increased from the first-week numbers, though obviously that would have been adversely affected by the pandemic. It was announced on Wednesday that the LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons in Seattle would be held without fans present in the arena, though that is obviously not the case anymore.