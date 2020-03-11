Seattle vs. LA XFL Game to Be Played in Empty Stadium This Weekend

The XFL is joining several other sports leagues in holding at least some games as normal, but without fans in attendance. The football league announced today that, following Washington State governer Jay Inslee banning events in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties over 250 attendees to help fight the novel coronavirus, Sunday’s LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons game will be held at CenturyLink Field without fans present.

The statement reads: “Based on the proclamation issued Wednesday by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Seattle Dragons will host the LA Wildcats this Sunday, as scheduled. The game will take place at 4pm PT at CenturyLink Field without fans in the venue. The game will be broadcast live, also as scheduled, on ESPN2.”

The move follows the NCAA announcing that the men'[s and women’s basketball tournaments will be empty arena events as well.