Xia Brookside Praises the Locker Room & Crowds in TNA Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, TNA wrestler Xia Brookside spoke about her run in TNA so far, noting how her time in NXT UK helped her take “like a duck to water” getting started in TNA Wrestling. She stated the following:

“Honestly, it was like a duck to water. I felt like I just fit in straight away. A lot of my time in NXT: UK has obviously helped. I had a lot of training in TV and cameras and all of that kind of stuff. So going into TNA, it just felt very homely. The crowds are incredible, the locker room is amazing. So it’s everything. It’s not just one thing that fit. It was everything that fit.”

TNA Wrestling announced Brookside’s signing to the roster earlier this year.