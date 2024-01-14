– After she made her TNA debut tonight at Hard to Kill, TNA Wrestling has now announced the signing of wrestler Xia Brookside. Brookside competed in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match during the pay-per-view event, which was won by Gisele Shaw. You can see the announcement on her signing below:

According to Fightful Select, both Xia Brookside and TNA had been in talks for a while. TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) reportedly contacted Brookside as early as November, and the company gave her an offer to join the company. The deal was said to have been signed before tonight’s show.

Per the report, Brookside signed a three-year contract. She previously worked in WWE as part of the now-defunct NXT UK brand. She was released from the company in August 2022.