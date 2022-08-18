UPDATED: More WWE NXT UK Superstars Announce Their Exits

UPDATE: More WWE NXT UK talents have confirmed their exits from the company. The latest round of releases includes Rohan Raja, Sha Samuels, Nina Samuels, Dani Luna, and The Primate.

Rohan Raja wrote earlier, “Very thankful to @WWE for allowing me to entertain thousands every week. This is just a road bump for me and I solely believe that. I have a chip to prove and I’m going to do everything I can so I can get back to where I belong. I’ll be back!”

Sha Samuels tweeted, “I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy. Appreciate the opportunity WWE.”

You can view their social media posts below:

Also, here’s the updated list of today’s WWE NXT UK exits:

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Flash Morgan Webster announced his WWE exit and departure from the NXT UK roster. However, it looks like a number of other talents are leaving or being released from the NXT UK roster.

As noted, NXT UK is going on a hiatus that will see the company eventually relaunched as NXT Europe. Before the relaunch, a Worlds Collide Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, September 4 featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars. Among the latest WWE exits is former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Champion Mark Andrews.

Mark Andrews wrote on his Twitter, “After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end. Excited to see what’s next.”

Other Superstars who announced their exits today include Wild Boar, Jack Starz, Amale Dib, Millie McKenzie, and former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Ashton Smith. Here’s the current list of WWE NXT UK releases and/or exits:

* Flash Morgan Webster

* Mark Andrews

* Dave Mastiff

* Ashton Smith

* Jack Starz

* Millie McKenzie

* Amale

You can view the various tweets of the NXT UK talents confirming their exits below:

