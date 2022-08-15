wrestling / News

XPW Night Of Reckoning Results 8.13.22: Extreme Playland, World Championship Match, More

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Credit: FITE TV

The Night of Reckoning event was held in Ponoma, CA, on August 13 by Xtreme Pro Wrestling (h/t to Cagematch). You can catch the results listing and see a few event highlights below.

*Extreme Playland: Dirty Ron def. Bo Cooper

*Damian 666 def. Matt Cross

*Santana Jackson def. Human Tornado

*Juventud Guerrera def. TJP

*XPW Women’s Championship: Taya Valkyrie def. Jody Threat

*Sage Sin Supreme def. Ludark Shaitan and Mickie Knuckles

*XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship – Falls Count Anywhere: SHLAK def. Necro Butcher

*XPW World Heavyweight Championship: MASADA def. Brian Cage and Willie Mack

