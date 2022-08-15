wrestling / News
XPW Night Of Reckoning Results 8.13.22: Extreme Playland, World Championship Match, More
The Night of Reckoning event was held in Ponoma, CA, on August 13 by Xtreme Pro Wrestling (h/t to Cagematch). You can catch the results listing and see a few event highlights below.
*Extreme Playland: Dirty Ron def. Bo Cooper
*Damian 666 def. Matt Cross
*Santana Jackson def. Human Tornado
*Juventud Guerrera def. TJP
*XPW Women’s Championship: Taya Valkyrie def. Jody Threat
*Sage Sin Supreme def. Ludark Shaitan and Mickie Knuckles
*XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship – Falls Count Anywhere: SHLAK def. Necro Butcher
*XPW World Heavyweight Championship: MASADA def. Brian Cage and Willie Mack
Santana Jackson after his XPW match with Human Tornado #XPWNOR pic.twitter.com/8Z8PDeDoP8
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) August 14, 2022
Juventud Guerrero @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 and TJ Perkins @MegaTJP battle at #XPWNor pic.twitter.com/DP9zpfJeOd
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) August 14, 2022
Taya Valkyrie defending the XPW Women’s Title against Jody Threat up next at #XPWNOR ! This will be a great one pic.twitter.com/y9ps7zVtoY
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 14, 2022
Necro Butcher and Shlak! #XPWNOR pic.twitter.com/TuZKW38dNO
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) August 14, 2022
Fuck yeah. @Thexpwwrestling @Willie_Mack pic.twitter.com/Bm5QMBbUoS
— ⚡ (@Gabriel_da_god) August 14, 2022
