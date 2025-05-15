Yota Tsuji vs. Ultimo Guerrero Added to CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico

May 15, 2025 | Posted by

During the latest CMLL Informa, Julio Cesar Rivera announced a match between Yota Tsuji and Ultimo Guerrero for CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico on June 20. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Yota Tsuji vs. Último Guerrero

* Thunder Rosa vs. La Jarochita

* United Empire (Templario, Francesco Akira & TJP) facing Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titán, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

* Robbie X to appear