Yota Tsuji vs. Ultimo Guerrero Added to CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: NJPW

During the latest CMLL Informa, Julio Cesar Rivera announced a match between Yota Tsuji and Ultimo Guerrero for CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico on June 20. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Yota Tsuji vs. Último Guerrero
* Thunder Rosa vs. La Jarochita
* United Empire (Templario, Francesco Akira & TJP) facing Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titán, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)
* Robbie X to appear

