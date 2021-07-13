Young Bucks Get Yelled At For Shaving On Dark Order-less Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite lacks the Dark Order and instead ups the ante on Young Bucks content. You can see the full episode below along with a recap:

* We start off with a montage of the Young Bucks arriving in Miami for the Road Rager episode of Dynamite. Nick says that this week’s Being the Elite is already better because the Dark Order isn’t on it, and joke about how viewership is going up without them before saying ‘F off, Dark Order.” They talk about how fans found them at the airport and they had to sprint away from them to get to their connecting flight. They complain about the travel and how much money they’ve spent on shoes. Nick says it’s good to do vlogs now that they’re heels so their true feelings can come out, and says he hates doing BTE for free, noting, “Whye do we do it still? Because, I dunno.”

CUE INTRO

* The Bucks and Cutler head out to the mall to prepare for their match on Dynamite by picking up some outfits for their Street Fight. They plan to look bad-ass and shop ’til they drop, which leads into a montage of them shoe shopping and more.

* Ryan Nemeth is typing away in his room when he gets a package of cream at his door. He asks around and calls people to ask if they sent it and everyone says no. He drinks it and then goes on a hallucinogenic trip, writing “Michelle” and “Cream” over and over again.

* Leva Bates is doing confession with Ryzin and says she doesn’t know what the Dewey Decimal System, because modern-day librarians don’t use it anymore. She also says she hates how everyone insists on being quiet and she doesn’t want to be; she wants to scream and yell. Ryzen says he’s not the judge; Vickie and Nyla Rose are and they give her two thumbs down. Fuego Del Sol is up next, and he whispers to Ryzin something which causes Ryzin to lose it about how sick Fuego is. He kicks Fuego out.

* Kenny Omega walks into the Bucks’ dressing room pumped for tonight’s show, but he’s shocked when he realizes they shaved their mustaches. He says he sent out a group email requiring that any appearance changes be cleared with him. Matt says his wife vowed to cut him off if he didn’t shave it and Nick says his kids got him to shave his. Omega goes off, saying he won’t have this kind of thing in his locker room when he’s the face of the company. He tells them if he sends an email, which he confirms he did, they had better read and pay attention to it. He says he loves them regardless and Nick says he’ll grow it back. Omega gets all spacey and says it’s his locker room and his business, and they’re just living in it before he walks off.

* Peter Avalon and Bates do a telenovela-like scene, complete with Spanish dialogue and English subtitles, in which Avalon tries to apologize for everything. Bates says she appreciates it but she has to leave to work. She walks off and he says “Oh my god!”

* Kenny and Matt are prepping in the bathroom and Kenny says if the Bucks shaved their mustaches, he might as well do it too. He’s called for TV and he has to go before shaving it.

* Cut to later with the Bucks driving home after Dynamite. Nick asks Matt how they’re feeling, and he says “terrible.” He says he has a stinger and his neck is f’d up from the bump into the guardrail followed by the Canadian destroyer through the table. Nick says he’s feeling sore and he realized he was bleeding after the match and shower because he still had a thumbtack in his leg. Cutler says his back is killing him and Matt tells him to shut up and keep driving. They talk about Cutler being put through a table before they talk about how BTE is better this week without the Dark Order, at least until next week when they aren’t on it. When Cutler asks what he’ll put on it without them, they realize they have to be on it still. They’re about to sign off when the ratings come in. Nick guesses they probably had a million viewers, and Matt says that it was down 7%, to which Nick says, ‘Ooops.” And then we cut to the outro.

