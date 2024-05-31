Young Bucks Reebok Shoes Reportedly Sell Out

The Young Bucks got their own exclusive shoes with Reebok and the shoes were apparently a success, as they are sold out. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Champs and Reebok were said to be ‘thrilled’ with the sales. Reebok in particular noted they haven’t had a sneaker sell that much on day one in years.

First day sales were 2,600 at $130 plus tax. It was a limited edition shoe with just under 3,000, and all are basically fone. It’s possible that if orders are cancelled there may be a few available, but those will also be gone soon. Due to the success, there have been conversations about another project next year.