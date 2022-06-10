Yuka Sakazaki On Making Her PWG Debut, Possibly Appearing For Prestige Wrestling

Yuka Sakazaki is set to make her PWG debut against Masha Slamovich next month, and she recently spoke about being on the show and more. During her conversation with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson, Sakazaki talked about being in the first match for the company since 2016, and you can check out some highlights below:

On making her PWG debut at PWG Nineteen against Masha Slamovich: “I’m very glad to see that not only did PWG have a very rare Joshi match on the card, I’m very glad to be part of the match! I’ll do my best to live up to expectations. I’m not sure about future women’s matches but I hope that my match with Masha would lead to more women’s matches there.”

On TJPW’s relationship with Prestige Wrestling: “Of course [I’d like to appear for Prestige Wrestling]! If I receive an offer, I’ll go for sure!! However, there’s red tape beyond my control so it’s not always a 100 percent guaranteed thing. Receiving such offers in itself is important and I’m glad that people would love to see me there!”