wrestling / News
Yuya Uemura, Taiji Ishimori Return at NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku, Uemura Joins Just Five Guys
Destruction in Ryogoku turned out to be a big event for NJPW, with both Yuya Uemura and Taiji Ishimori returning at the event.
Uemura is the new fifth member of Just Five Guys, the faction that includes SANADA, Taka Michinoku, Taichi and DOUKI. He joined the latter two to win a six-man tag team match against Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi. Uemura pinned Takahashi. He had been on excursion for a year, which included a run with Impact Wrestling.
Meanwhile, Ishimori attacked Hiromu Takahashi and challenged him for the for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. He had been gone since May due to a cervical injury.
X is @Im_YuyaUemura！Yuya Uemura is back in NJPW!
Watch Destruction LIVE in English on https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njdest #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/s2WxzcdQ30
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 9, 2023
Volvió Taiji Ishimori y quiere recuperar el campeonato peso junior #njpw #njdest pic.twitter.com/0EYicKRyKd
— Nicolás Denus 🇦🇷 🎭⚡ (@DenusNicolas) October 9, 2023
あの日の続き、ヒロムとベルトを賭けて！石森復帰だ〜！！！！㊗️
▶︎#njpw #njdest 両国10.09#石森太二 Taiji Ishimori pic.twitter.com/S2ugMToxdB
— miri (@Uem_Ujr) October 9, 2023
Ishimori fait son retour !!! #NJPW #NJdest pic.twitter.com/wart7v7Owu
— Steve Slam 🇫🇷 (@SteveSlamFR) October 9, 2023
