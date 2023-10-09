Yuya Uemura, Taiji Ishimori Return at NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku, Uemura Joins Just Five Guys

Destruction in Ryogoku turned out to be a big event for NJPW, with both Yuya Uemura and Taiji Ishimori returning at the event.

Uemura is the new fifth member of Just Five Guys, the faction that includes SANADA, Taka Michinoku, Taichi and DOUKI. He joined the latter two to win a six-man tag team match against Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi. Uemura pinned Takahashi. He had been on excursion for a year, which included a run with Impact Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Ishimori attacked Hiromu Takahashi and challenged him for the for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. He had been gone since May due to a cervical injury.