Zayda Steel & More Announced As First WWE ID Prospects

The first WWE ID prospects have been announced in Zayda Steel, Cappucino Jones and Bryce Donovan. WWE announced the recruits under the new program on Thursday, as you can see below.

Steel is listed as being scouted from CZW, with Donovan scouted from Wrestling Open and Jones from This Is Wrestling. WWE announced the program last week, which it describes as a “developmental program designed to provide up-and-coming independent wrestlers a pathway to a potential career in WWE.”

The company is set to reveal another prospect at this weekend’s Reality of Wrestling show.