WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares New Bikini Photo, Pic of Viking Raiders At Bowling Alley, NXT UK Best of Gallus Episode
June 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Zelina Vega shared a new bikini photo on Instagram. The photo is from a recent shoot with photographer Daniel Forero.
– This Thursday’s edition of NXT UK on WWE Network will be a “Best of Gallus” episode of the show.
– Ivar of the Viking Raiders tweeted this photo of he and Erik filming their bowling segment where they take on The Street Profits. The segment will air tonight on RAW.
Only 10 pins @Erik_WWE only 10 pins#WWERaw #JoinTheRaid #WeWantTheSmoke pic.twitter.com/3D9o1HH9pl
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) June 1, 2020
