Zelina Vega Praises Jason Jordan’s Work as WWE Agent, Discusses If She’s Done With Wrestling After Success As Manager

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega discussed if she is done with wrestling now that she is finding so much success as a manager, if adding wrestlers as the crowd has added something to the show, and how great it has been for her to work with Jason Jordan backstage. Highlights are below.

On if she is done with wrestling now that she is finding so much success as a manager: “Wrestling is my first love, and I’ll never grow out of that, it’s something that I won’t feel fulfilled unless I get that run, because I truly feel that for me, as a singles competitor, that’s going to be a whole other level. Right now, people are seeing me, my job is to put the other guys over, my job is to make sure my associates, my clients are in the right spot at the right time, making sure I’m talking them up, but when I bring it to myself, I don’t think people are going to be ready for that just yet, and that’s something that I want to be, when it’s going to happen, there is going to be no stopping me there.”

On if having wrestlers as the crowd adds something to the show to feed off of: “I do feel that, and I think it brings something different out of you, because for me anyway, I can speak for myself when I say, whenever I’m around my peers, I always want to, I don’t want to say outshine, but I want to make sure I’m performing even higher, even better.”

On how Jason Jordan has been particularly great to work with out of WWE’s agents: “He’s amazing because he, instead of saying, OK, let’s change this, it would be more like, if that’s the goal, let’s see how we can go about that. He sees our ideas rather than changes it, and I feel like he likes to make sure everyone’s happy and everyone’s ideas are taken into account and shown that they are important, and I really love that about him, because he’s so positive.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.