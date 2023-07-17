Zilla Fatu Picks A Side In The Bloodline Civil War

There are more members of the Anoa’i family than just those on WWE TV, and one of them has picked a side in the Bloodline Civil War. Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, announced on Muscle Memory (via Wrestling Inc) that he is siding with Jey Uso. Fatu is a cousin of the Usos, as his father was the brother of Rikishi. However he’s also the first cousin once removed from Roman Reigns, as Umaga was the son of Reigns’ aunt.

He said: “I got Jey. Team Jey. I got Team Jey. I don’t know, I’m just more built on respect than loyalty. So that’s what, you know, is kinda going on. Roman disrespected Jey and Jimmy.“