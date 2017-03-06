wrestling / News

Bully Ray’s ROH Debut Wasn’t a Last Minute Deal

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to PWinsider, Bully Ray’s ROH debut at Manhattan Mayhem was not a last minute deal. He had been in discussions with ROH for some time, and the site adds that ROH will be his priority going forward; this is not planned to be a deal where he makes just a few appearances and disappears.

Today is the 10-year anniversary of the Team 3D Academy Wrestling Academy…

article topics :

Bubba Ray Dudley, Ring of Honor, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading