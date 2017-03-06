wrestling / News
Bully Ray’s ROH Debut Wasn’t a Last Minute Deal
March 6, 2017 | Posted by
According to PWinsider, Bully Ray’s ROH debut at Manhattan Mayhem was not a last minute deal. He had been in discussions with ROH for some time, and the site adds that ROH will be his priority going forward; this is not planned to be a deal where he makes just a few appearances and disappears.
Today is the 10-year anniversary of the Team 3D Academy Wrestling Academy…
This year we celebrate 10yrs of training respectful, successful performers. THIS IS YOUR CHANCE…only $999. Contact us. Expires 4/2/17 👍 RT pic.twitter.com/apdJCKpeC8
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 6, 2017