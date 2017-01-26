Charlotte Flair spoke with Crave Online for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On the responsibility of going into WrestleMania as champion for the second straight year: “I feel as if the pressure makes me stay on my toes. Whether it’s a sit down interview or it’s backstage whether it’s match or I have an opportunity to do media, it’s just one more opportunity to get better. In terms of the weight on my shoulders, if it wasn’t, I would be mad so it’s one of those things you just go with it and I’m so grateful and it has been an amazing year. My pressure is because I’ve been consecutive every PPV, how am I going to outdo that one? How am I going to make this story better? I love it though. This is my life right now.”

On her dream match: “My dream match would be ‘Queen vs. Queen’ Stephanie McMahon. But who’s going to be the good guy? [laughs] It will be evil vs. evil.”

On how she wants to ultimately be remembered: “That I carried my father’s legacy and continued it and that I made a change in women’s wrestling and gave it my all.”