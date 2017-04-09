Daniel Cormier discussed Roman Reigns’ work at WrestleMania and Raw following his win at UFC 210 last night. Cormier — an outspoken WWE fan — was asked about the boos that he received during his fight, as you can see in the below video (at 1:11:00), and made reference to Reigns getting booed during Raw after his win over Undertaker.

“I was watching WWE WrestleMania last weekend and I said ‘Wow, it would be great if Roman Reigns pins The Undertaker, clean,” he said. “It’s how the ‘Old school’ guys do business. Monday night, Roman Reigns walked out to the ring and they booed him for ten minutes, would not allow him to talk, it was the most organic crowd they’ve had in a really long time. He said ‘This is my yard’ and he left. It was perfect, because they were playing the game for him.”