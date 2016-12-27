– Drew Dalloway recently spoke with The Dirty Sheets Podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On The January Tapings Being The Final Appearances Under His Current TNA Deal: “We [Galloway and TNA] are talking and trying to figure things out,” Galloway said. “I’d be lying if I said that there weren’t some offers there that I really have to think about. I have to consider my future and my family’s future. I am only 31, but [his recent injury] obviously gave me a little fright.”

Who Has He Been Talking With?: “I can’t say anybody I’m talking to,” he said with a laugh. “Every company including TNA has done so much for me… we just have to speak and work things out so that it works out for everybody. I have spoken to some people but there’s only so much you can speak about when you’re under contract with certain people. I can’t go into details beyond that. I hope things work out the way I’m wanting them to work out.”