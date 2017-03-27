WrestlingInc reports that a WWE source has informed them that the company has no plans to renew Eva Marie’s contract. Eva has not appeared on WWE TV since being suspended due to a Wellness Policy violation for 30 days back on August 17th of last year.

Since being off WWE TV, Eva has changed her hair color to black, filmed two movies, and has not mentioned WWE on her social media accounts. She also removed references of WWE from her Twitter profile.

The last mention of Eva on WWE TV was when Sami Zayn told RAW GM Mick Foley he is worth “1000s of Eva Maries” during an angle where Foley was threatening to trade Zayn for Eva.