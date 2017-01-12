– TNA, Anthem and The Fight Network had a technical SNAFU with tonight’s Impact, as the network (owned by Anthem) aired the wrong episodes. In addition, there were issues with the new Total Access App in the UK and Ireland, and TNA addressed that concern on Twitter. You can see posts from both companies below:

We're currently having technical difficulties with @IMPACTWRESTLING. We thank you for your patience. — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017

We will be airing the new episode of IMPACT Wrestling later on tonight. Stay tuned for details. We apologize for the technical difficulties. — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017

We will be airing this week's @IMPACTWRESTLING at the top of the hour. We appreciate all of you for your patience. See you then! pic.twitter.com/t1g91W9NQn — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017