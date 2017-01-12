wrestling / News

Fight Network Airs Wrong Episode of Impact in Canada, Total Access App Has Issues

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– TNA, Anthem and The Fight Network had a technical SNAFU with tonight’s Impact, as the network (owned by Anthem) aired the wrong episodes. In addition, there were issues with the new Total Access App in the UK and Ireland, and TNA addressed that concern on Twitter. You can see posts from both companies below:

