– Impact Wrestling has had talks with independent wrestlers Jake & Dave Crist, but there’s no word on if they’ve reached an official deal at this time.

– Monsta Mack & Dan Maff were originally going to be in LAX, but were unable to do the last tapings due to their real jobs. That is when Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik (EYFBO) got the call.

Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter