On The Orton/Wyatts Angle: “Enjoying the ongoing storyline between Orton and the Wyatt clan which will likely lead to a RKO vs Bray Wrestlemania bout which will be good. I also think that there is more traction in Luke Harper than we are currently seeing.”

On Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania: “I’d be surprised if Lesnar vs Goldberg at Wrestlemania isn’t for a major title to add to the personal issue of their rivalry. Lesnar is still the most fascinating talent on the WWE roster and with Heyman added into the mix it make Brock even more valuable.”