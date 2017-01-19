– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the best-selling merchandise for NJPW; Los Ingobernables de Japon continues to do well…

1 LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON jacket

2. Omega hoodie

3. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON hoodie

4. Omega T-shirt

5. Okada beanie

6. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON baseball shirt

7. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON cap

8. Okada t-shirt

9. Bullet Club cap

10. Wrestle Kingdom program