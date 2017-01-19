wrestling / News
Los Ingobernables de Japon Dominates NJPW Merchandise Sales
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the best-selling merchandise for NJPW; Los Ingobernables de Japon continues to do well…
1 LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON jacket
2. Omega hoodie
3. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON hoodie
4. Omega T-shirt
5. Okada beanie
6. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON baseball shirt
7. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON cap
8. Okada t-shirt
9. Bullet Club cap
10. Wrestle Kingdom program