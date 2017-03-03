PWInsider has a bunch of notes and spoilers heading into tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings.

– The deal to bring Alberto el Patron into the company was finalized on Wednesday. He then flew in and won the TNA title yesterday. His storyline was actually planned for Drew Galloway before he decided to leave the company. The controversy of Patron’s win will be addressed at tonight’s taping.

– Ed Nordholm met with talent before yesterday’s taping to tell them about the company’s UK TV deal with Spike. It was said to be a positive meeting.

– Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel are now in charge of creative. While John Gaburick was open to suggestions when he was in charge, it’s believed that Jarrett and Mantel are going to take a old school approach in the creative direction. Once they set up their vision they plan on sticking with it with no room for changing ideas.

– Konnan was not backstage at last night’s taping, although he’s in Orlando. He’s expected to appear on camera tonight.

– LAX is expected to return in some form. Homicide is expected back this week but Hernandez is not.