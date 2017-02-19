– During last night’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone.com), Dave Meltzer said Cody Rhodes would be spending more time in NJPW throughout this year. Meltzer stated that Rhodes now considers NJPW his “home base” after his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom last month, and Rhodes is looking forward to working more dates with the promotion.

– Additionally, Meltzer confirmed on the show that Zack Sabre Jr. will be going to New Japan very soon. Sabre also currently holds the PWG world title.