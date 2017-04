– On last night’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the potential NXT call-ups for this week. Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas were said to be coming up “in the next few days.” He also noted that the Revival were also possible, saying that “a lot of guys” who lost on Saturday are on their way to the main roster.